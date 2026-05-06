Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Bloomberg: OPEC oil output falls to lowest level since 1990

    Energy
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 22:34
    Bloomberg: OPEC oil output falls to lowest level since 1990

    OPEC's oil production fell by 420,000 barrels per day last month, reaching its lowest level since 1990, Report informs via Bloomberg.

    Output totalled just 20.55 million barrels per day in April due to the conflict in the Middle East, the report said.

    Bloomberg noted that the biggest oil market collapse in history had led to higher prices for gasoline, jet fuel and diesel, raising the risk of a new wave of inflation and a global recession.

    The decline in oil production and rise in prices were linked to tensions in the Middle East and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

    Oil production OPEC energy sector
    "Bloomberg": OPEC-in neft hasilatı 1990-cı ildən bəri ən aşağı səviyyəyə düşüb
    Bloomberg: Добыча нефти в странах ОПЕК в апреле сократилась до минимума 1990 года

    Latest News

    23:51

    France's ex-president Sakorzy escapes second ankle tag sentence

    Other countries
    23:34

    Iran urges UN members not to back US draft resolution on Hormuz

    Region
    23:19

    Senior Hezbollah commander killed by Israel in Beirut suburbs

    Other countries
    23:06

    MFA: Azerbaijan rejects anti-Azerbaijan allegations voiced by French minister

    Foreign policy
    22:34

    Bloomberg: OPEC oil output falls to lowest level since 1990

    Energy
    22:18

    Azerbaijan, Czech Republic sign MoU on transport, urban mobility

    Infrastructure
    22:14

    Sybiha thanks Azerbaijan for backing Ukraine's territorial integrity

    Foreign policy
    21:57
    Photo

    Martin Chungong visits Azercosmos satellite control center

    Foreign policy
    21:51
    Photo

    King Charles III's awards presented to BP vice president, British Council director

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed