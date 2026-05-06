Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said he had a fruitful phone call with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Sybiha said in a post on X that he thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart for the hospitality during his recent visit to Azerbaijan and the two countries' leaders' talks in Gabala.

He said the sides focused on implementing the agreements reached during those negotiations and discussed further steps to advance bilateral cooperation.

The ministers also exchanged views on the regional security situation and broader international developments.

Sybiha said Ukraine was grateful to Azerbaijan for its consistent support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for humanitarian assistance, particularly in the energy sector.

The sides agreed to maintain active dialogue and continue contacts.