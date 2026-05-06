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    Senior Hezbollah commander killed by Israel in Beirut suburbs

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    • 06 May, 2026
    • 23:19
    Senior Hezbollah commander killed by Israel in Beirut suburbs

    A senior Hezbollah commander from the group's elite Radwan force was killed in Israel's strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, a source close to the group said, Report informs via France 24.

    "Malek Ballout, the operations commander in the Radwan force" was killed, the source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his military had targeted "the commander of Hezbollah's Radwan force".

    Hezbollah Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Lebanon
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