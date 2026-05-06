Iran urges UN members not to back US draft resolution on Hormuz

Iran has called on all UN member states to take a fair approach and not support a US draft resolution at the UN Security Council related to navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Report informs that this was mentioned in a statement by Iran's permanent mission to the organization.

"The only possible way to resolve the Strait of Hormuz issue is clear: end the war, lift the maritime blockade and restore the normal passage of vessels. Instead of addressing the crisis, the United States, under the pretext of 'freedom of navigation, is promoting a new flawed and politically motivated draft resolution at the UN Security Council in order to advance its political agenda and legalize illegal actions," the statement said.

Iran called on member states "to act not under pressure, but on the basis of logic, justice and principles," reject the draft resolution and refrain from supporting it, the statement said.

In early April, a Bahrain-proposed resolution on the Strait of Hormuz was rejected by the UN Security Council. Eleven Security Council members voted in favor, Russia and China voted against, while Pakistan and Colombia abstained.

On May 5, the United States submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council aimed at protecting freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in response to what it described as a threat from Iran.