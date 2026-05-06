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    King Charles III's awards presented to BP vice president, British Council director

    Foreign policy
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 21:51
    King Charles III's awards presented to BP vice president, British Council director

    BP's Caspian region Vice President Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli and British Council Director Nargiz Hajiyeva have received honorary awards on behalf of King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

    Report informs that the awards were presented to them by British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld.

    Auld said it was a great honor for him to present the awards to Aslanbayli and Hajiyeva for their contribution to developing relations between the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan.

    He said one of the greatest privileges was being able to tell someone they would receive an award from His Majesty the King, and that it was even better to present the award in person on His Majesty's behalf.

    Auld added that it was a special pleasure to present such awards to two people for whom he had deep respect and who, during his four years in Azerbaijan and long before that under many British ambassadors, had made a major contribution to strengthening ties between the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan.

    Aslanbayli and Hajiyeva thanked the British side for the high appreciation of their work, saying they regarded the awards as recognition of the efforts of all the teams and partners they had worked with throughout their professional careers.

    Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli was awarded the honorary title of Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) by King Charles III, while Nargiz Hajiyeva received the honorary title of Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

    King Charles III's awards presented to BP vice president, British Council director
    King Charles III's awards presented to BP vice president, British Council director
    King Charles III's awards presented to BP vice president, British Council director
    King Charles III's awards presented to BP vice president, British Council director

    Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli Nargiz Hajiyeva King Charles III Fergus Auld
    Photo
    BP-nin vitse-prezidenti və "British Council"ın direktoruna Kral III Çarlzın adından mükafatlar təqdim olunub
    Photo
    Вице-президенту BP и директору British Council вручены почетные награды от имени короля Карла III

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