S. Korean company to assist Azerbaijan in digitalization of its railways

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A delegation of six executives and specialists from Azerbaijan Railways CJSC is in South Korea for a five-day visit to complete a specialized training program, Report informs referring to KORAIL.

The opening ceremony of the training course took place yesterday at Seoul Station with the participation of about 10 representatives from the railway authorities of both countries.

The program is being implemented as part of an ADB technical assistance project titled "Azerbaijan Railways Digitalization Capacity Development."

This technical assistance mechanism is designed to facilitate the transfer of specialized knowledge and expert advice, as well as the provision of training, with the aim of enhancing the technological level of developing countries.

During the training, KORAIL will provide Azerbaijani railway officials with classroom instruction on advanced digital technologies, including condition-based maintenance (CBM) and safety management platforms powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and big data.

Participants will also visit key facilities, including the Goyang KTX depot, the Railway Traffic Control Center and the IT Operations Center, to learn from multiple perspectives how digital expertise is applied in day-to-day operations.

The corporation plans to use this training as a springboard to diversify its international cooperation partners and broaden the foundations for exchanges that will support its expansion into the global railway market.

"We will continue to work closely with relevant organizations, including international organizations, to promote K-Rail"s advanced technology and excellence around the world," said Kim Gwang-mo, head of KORAIL's Future Division.

Since 2008, KORAIL has operated the International Railway Training Center, sharing Korean railway technology and advanced operational expertise with 58 countries around the world.