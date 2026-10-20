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A month dedicated to children's rights will be held in Azerbaijan from October 20 to November 20, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan said, according to Report.

The initiative aims to highlight measures taken to protect children's rights in the country, raise public awareness and draw greater attention to this area.

Azerbaijan's Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva called on government agencies, local self-government bodies, civil society institutions and other organizations working to protect children's rights to join the initiative and organize various events involving children from October 20 to November 20.

According to Sabina Aliyeva, effective interagency cooperation will help ensure stronger protection of children's rights and bring greater attention to this area.