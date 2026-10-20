Azerbaijan creates 5,400 MW of new generating capacities since 2003

As much as 5,400 MW of new power generating capacities have been created in Azerbaijan since 2003, Report informs referring to an article by Baba Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of Azerenerji OJSC, published in the Xalg gazeti newspaper.

According to him, the total installed capacity of power plants in the Azerenerji network is 9,395 MW.

"From 2003 to the present day, 5,400 MW of new generating capacities have been created. Of these, 3,000 MW are provided by completely new power plants built over the last 7 years. These figures reflect the scale and pace of energy infrastructure renewal, and also demonstrate the potential created to meet the country's growing demand for electricity," he noted.

Baba Rzayev emphasized that improving the technical condition of existing power plants is also a priority.

"Since 2019, 1,300 MW of generating capacities have been restored. In addition, the Shimal-2 power plant with a capacity of 400 MW, the Gobu power plant with a capacity of 385 MW, and the 8 November power plant with a capacity of 1,880 MW have been commissioned. The main task is not only to build new stations but also to use existing capacities as efficiently as possible. The economic efficiency of electricity production directly depends on fuel consumption, the technical condition of equipment, the organization of repair work, and the management of production processes. Therefore, reducing specific fuel consumption is an important indicator," he stated.

According to the head of Azerenerji, specific fuel consumption for electricity production decreased from 284 to 232 grams per kWh in 2018–2025.

"This means a decrease of 48.32 grams, or approximately 17%. Such dynamics are essential for a more economical use of fuel resources, optimizing production processes, and reducing the cost of electricity," he added.