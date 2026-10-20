Emin Amrullayev meets science minister of Germany's Saxony
Education and science
- 20 October, 2026
- 10:21
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Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev has met with Minister of Science of the federal state of Saxony, Germany, Sebastian Gemkow, Report informs referring to the ministry.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the fields of education and science.
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