Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Baba Rzayev: Azerbaijan built 51 substations in seven years

    Energy
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 10:00
    Baba Rzayev: Azerbaijan built 51 substations in seven years

    A total of 51 substations have been built and reconstructed in Azerbaijan over the past seven years, Baba Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of Azerenerji OJSC, said in an article published in Khalg Gazeti newspaper, Report informs.

    According to Rzayev, energy security depends not only on generating sufficient electricity, but also on delivering that electricity to consumers in the required volume and on time.

    "Over the past seven years, 51 substations have been built and reconstructed, more than 70% of the transmission system has been modernized, and nearly 2,600 kilometers of new power transmission lines have been installed. As a result, the total length of the grid has reached 9,665 kilometers, while transmission capacity has increased to 21,950 MVA. These upgrades ensure the reliable transmission of electricity to various regions of the country, enable new consumption centers to be connected to the grid, and enhance the stability of energy supply," he said.

    The chairman added that the modernization of the transmission network facilitates the integration of industrial zones, new residential areas, and renewable energy facilities into the power system.

    "Work is currently underway on the creation of the Navahi energy hub, the construction of a 500-kV ring network, and the strengthening of grid connection schemes for key generation facilities. These projects are of strategic importance for increasing electricity transmission capacity, improving the management of energy flows, and enhancing the resilience of the system," Rzayev said.

    Azerenerji Baba Rzayev substations
    Baba Rzayev: "Azərbaycanda son 7 ildə 51 yarımstansiya tikilib"
    Баба Рзаев: За 7 лет в Азербайджане построена и реконструирована 51 подстанция
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    11:26
    AI systems, agents require strict control, management, official says
    ICT
    11:20
    CBA delegation concludes participation in WB, IMF annual meetings
    Finance
    11:09
    Rashad Hasanov: Azerbaijan strengthens human capital in IT sector
    ICT
    11:05
    AI technologies require rethinking traditional security approaches, official says
    ICT
    11:03
    Azeri Light crude rises to 118.53 per barrel
    Energy
    11:01
    EU official: AI strengthens cybersecurity while creating new threats
    ICT
    10:59
    Estonian expert: No country has yet emerged as an absolute leader in AI
    ICT
    10:55
    Astok: Azerbaijan and Estonia need reliable systems for using AI
    ICT
    10:53
    Photo
    8th Summit of Government Chief Information Officers in Baku
    ICT
    All News Feed