Baba Rzayev: Azerbaijan built 51 substations in seven years

A total of 51 substations have been built and reconstructed in Azerbaijan over the past seven years, Baba Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of Azerenerji OJSC, said in an article published in Khalg Gazeti newspaper, Report informs.

According to Rzayev, energy security depends not only on generating sufficient electricity, but also on delivering that electricity to consumers in the required volume and on time.

"Over the past seven years, 51 substations have been built and reconstructed, more than 70% of the transmission system has been modernized, and nearly 2,600 kilometers of new power transmission lines have been installed. As a result, the total length of the grid has reached 9,665 kilometers, while transmission capacity has increased to 21,950 MVA. These upgrades ensure the reliable transmission of electricity to various regions of the country, enable new consumption centers to be connected to the grid, and enhance the stability of energy supply," he said.

The chairman added that the modernization of the transmission network facilitates the integration of industrial zones, new residential areas, and renewable energy facilities into the power system.

"Work is currently underway on the creation of the Navahi energy hub, the construction of a 500-kV ring network, and the strengthening of grid connection schemes for key generation facilities. These projects are of strategic importance for increasing electricity transmission capacity, improving the management of energy flows, and enhancing the resilience of the system," Rzayev said.