UEFA Champions League league phase round 3 gets underway today

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The third round of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase will get underway today.

According to Report, nine matches will be played on the opening day.

Azerbaijani side Sabah will host Germany's Borussia Dortmund at home.

Barcelona will face PSG away from home. Fenerbahce, meanwhile, will take on Slavia in Türkiye.

UCL League Phase, Round 3

October 20

20:45 - Fenerbahce (Türkiye) vs Slavia (Czech Republic)

20:45 - Sabah (Azerbaijan) vs Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

23:00 - PSG (France) vs Barcelona (Spain)

23:00 - Liverpool (England) vs Villarreal (Spain)

23:00 - Manchester City (England) vs AEK Athens (Greece)

23:00 - Roma (Italy) vs Slovan (Slovakia)

23:00 - Porto (Portugal) vs PSV (Netherlands)

23:00 - Napoli (Italy) vs Bodo/Glimt (Norway)

23:00 - Stuttgart (Germany) vs Atletico Madrid (Spain)

The match times are given in GMT+4, Baku time.