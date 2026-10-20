Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    UEFA Champions League league phase round 3 gets underway today

    Football
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 09:54
    UEFA Champions League league phase round 3 gets underway today

    The third round of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) league phase will get underway today.

    According to Report, nine matches will be played on the opening day.

    Azerbaijani side Sabah will host Germany's Borussia Dortmund at home.

    Barcelona will face PSG away from home. Fenerbahce, meanwhile, will take on Slavia in Türkiye.

    UCL League Phase, Round 3

    October 20

    20:45 - Fenerbahce (Türkiye) vs Slavia (Czech Republic)

    20:45 - Sabah (Azerbaijan) vs Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

    23:00 - PSG (France) vs Barcelona (Spain)

    23:00 - Liverpool (England) vs Villarreal (Spain)

    23:00 - Manchester City (England) vs AEK Athens (Greece)

    23:00 - Roma (Italy) vs Slovan (Slovakia)

    23:00 - Porto (Portugal) vs PSV (Netherlands)

    23:00 - Napoli (Italy) vs Bodo/Glimt (Norway)

    23:00 - Stuttgart (Germany) vs Atletico Madrid (Spain)

    The match times are given in GMT+4, Baku time.

    UEFA Champions League Football
    UEFA Çempionlar Liqasının əsas mərhələsində III tura start verilir
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