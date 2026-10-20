Nicaragua U-15 team first to arrive in Baku for FIFA World Cup
Football
- 20 October, 2026
- 09:19
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The Nicaragua U-15 team has arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, which will be held in Baku.
According to Report, citing the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), Nicaragua is the first team to arrive in the country ahead of the start of the competition on October 22.
The team was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.
The international tournament will run from October 22 to 30. Representatives from 189 countries will take part, with around 1,000 matches scheduled. All preparations for the competition have been completed.
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