Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Eight hydropower plants under construction in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Energy
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 09:59
    Eight hydropower plants under construction in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

    Construction of eight hydropower plants (HPPs) is ongoing in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azerenergy OJSC Chairman of the Board Baba Rzayev said in an article published in Khalg Gazeti.

    Report quotes him as saying establishing a reliable power supply in the liberated territories and making efficient use of regional resources are of particular importance to Azerbaijan's energy strategy.

    "Projects in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions are being implemented in parallel with the restoration of these territories, the development of new economic activities and the establishment of energy infrastructure.

    The commissioning of 38 hydropower plants with a total capacity of 307 MW in these regions has made a significant contribution to increasing the country's power generation capacity. Construction of eight more hydropower plants is currently underway. The importance of hydropower plants goes beyond electricity generation. They help strengthen regional power supplies and increase the share of renewable energy sources in total energy production."

    Baba Rzayev Renewable energy energy market Azerbaijan's liberated territories
    Azərbaycanın işğaldan azad edilmiş ərazilərində 8 yerdə SES tikilir
    На освобожденных территориях Азербайджана строятся 8 ГЭС
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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