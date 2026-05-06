MFA: Azerbaijan rejects anti-Azerbaijan allegations voiced by French minister

Azerbaijan has firmly rejected what it called anti-Azerbaijan allegations voiced by France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot at the French Senate on May 6, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada said in a commentary, Report informs.

"We firmly reject the anti-Azerbaijan allegations voiced by France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, at the French Senate on 6 May," Hajizada said.

He said the French minister's narrative on "Nagorno-Karabakh" in reference to the Garabagh region, "an integral part of Azerbaijan's sovereign territory," was unacceptable.

"At a time when conditions for lasting peace have been created in the region following the just war waged by Azerbaijan on its sovereign territories within the framework of the norms and principles of international law, we strongly condemn such provocative statements by the French side, which question Azerbaijan's sovereignty over its territories and cast doubt on the protection of cultural and religious heritage," he said.

Hajizada said it was "a clear example of double standards" that the French minister, "who ignores the destruction of hundreds of mosques and other cultural heritage sites in Azerbaijan's territories during Armenia's occupation," commented on the demolition of certain structures dating back to the occupation period and made "inappropriate references" to proceedings before the International Court of Justice.

"Historical and religious monuments located in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan constitute our national and cultural heritage and are protected regardless of their origin or religious or secular affiliation," he said.

He added that France's calls regarding the deployment of a UNESCO assessment mission to Azerbaijan's Garabagh region were "a clear distortion of realities."

"It is Azerbaijan that has repeatedly called for such assessment missions, while unfortunately their realization has been hindered precisely due to the known obstacles created by countries such as Armenia and France. This fact was confirmed by UNESCO's own 2005 report," Hajizada said.

He said such statements by the French minister did not serve lasting and sustainable peace in the region.