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    Bayramov highlights Azerbaijan's role in regional connectivity projects

    Foreign policy
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 16:20
    Bayramov highlights Azerbaijan's role in regional connectivity projects

    Azerbaijan is an active participant in regional projects, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

    Report informs that he made the remarks at the 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Council of Heads of State in Ankara.

    Bayramov said the organization's geographical position, economic potential and energy resources offered significant opportunities to strengthen its role in international transport, trade and energy security.

    "Azerbaijan is an active participant in regional projects in this area. Developing the Middle Corridor, implementing the Zangezur corridor and expanding transport links between our countries will increase our economic opportunities," he said.

    Bayramov said the main objective was to use these opportunities not only for transit but also to develop mutual trade, industrial cooperation and investment.

    "Our cooperation in energy, digital connectivity and new technologies is taking on new dimensions. Alongside being a reliable supplier of conventional energy resources, Azerbaijan plays an important role in establishing green energy and digital connections between Central Asia and Europe," he said.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Zangezur corridor Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Regional Connectivity
    Ceyhun Bayramov: Türk dövlətləri imkanlarını həm tranzit, həm də qarşılıqlı ticarətin inkişafı üçün istifadə etməlidir
    Джейхун Байрамов: Азербайджан – активный участник региональных проектов
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