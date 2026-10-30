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    Azerbaijan, Liberia explore digital transformation partnership

    Domestic policy
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 15:10
    Azerbaijan, Liberia explore digital transformation partnership

    Azerbaijan's Media and Broadcasting Council Chairman Ahmad Ismayilov has met with Liberia's Deputy Information Minister for Technical Services Nat Bayjay.

    The council told Report that Ismayilov highlighted the importance of developing media and communications cooperation between Azerbaijan and Liberia, expanding exchanges of experience and strengthening information-sharing ties.

    He emphasized the media's role in promoting intercultural dialogue, strengthening mutual understanding between peoples and providing the international community with objective information about countries.

    Bayjay highlighted prospects for closer media and communications cooperation, stronger institutional ties and exchanges of experience. He placed particular emphasis on digital transformation and opportunities to expand strategic partnerships in this area.

    The sides also discussed strengthening international media cooperation, applying modern communications technologies and other issues of mutual interest.

    Azerbaijan, Liberia explore digital transformation partnership
    Azerbaijan, Liberia explore digital transformation partnership

    Azerbaijan Media and Broadcasting Council Liberia
    Photo
    Azərbaycan ilə Liberiya arasında media sahəsində əməkdaşlıq perspektivləri müzakirə olunub
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