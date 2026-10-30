Bayramov: Azerbaijan awaits Armenian steps to sign peace agreement

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Azerbaijan expects Armenia to take the political and legal steps necessary to sign a peace agreement, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Report informs that he made the remarks at the 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States Council of Heads of State in Ankara.

Bayramov said Azerbaijan had fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty by ending nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation.

"This resolved the long-standing conflict in the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan also initiated the post-conflict peace process. The peace agreement, drafted on the basis of principles proposed by our country, was initialed last year. The normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues today," he said.

Bayramov noted that de facto peace prevailed in the region.

"Nevertheless, we expect Armenia to take the political and legal steps necessary to sign the peace agreement. Azerbaijan's position is clear: we want lasting and reliable peace in the South Caucasus and an era of cooperation to replace the era of confrontation," he said.

The foreign minister also drew attention to serious tensions in international relations.

"Ongoing military confrontations in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and beyond, emerging security threats and violations of international law pose serious challenges to states. Against this backdrop, Azerbaijan remains a place of stability and security. Our country not only ensures its own security but also plays a stabilizing role in strengthening peace and cooperation across the wider region," Bayramov said.