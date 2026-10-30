Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory

    Bayramov: Azerbaijan awaits Armenian steps to sign peace agreement

    Foreign policy
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 16:15
    Bayramov: Azerbaijan awaits Armenian steps to sign peace agreement

    Azerbaijan expects Armenia to take the political and legal steps necessary to sign a peace agreement, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

    Report informs that he made the remarks at the 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States Council of Heads of State in Ankara.

    Bayramov said Azerbaijan had fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty by ending nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation.

    "This resolved the long-standing conflict in the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan also initiated the post-conflict peace process. The peace agreement, drafted on the basis of principles proposed by our country, was initialed last year. The normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues today," he said.

    Bayramov noted that de facto peace prevailed in the region.

    "Nevertheless, we expect Armenia to take the political and legal steps necessary to sign the peace agreement. Azerbaijan's position is clear: we want lasting and reliable peace in the South Caucasus and an era of cooperation to replace the era of confrontation," he said.

    The foreign minister also drew attention to serious tensions in international relations.

    "Ongoing military confrontations in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and beyond, emerging security threats and violations of international law pose serious challenges to states. Against this backdrop, Azerbaijan remains a place of stability and security. Our country not only ensures its own security but also plays a stabilizing role in strengthening peace and cooperation across the wider region," Bayramov said.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    XİN rəhbəri: Azərbaycan Sülh sazişinin imzalanması üçün Ermənistan tərəfindən lazımi addımların atılmasını gözləyir
    Глава МИД: Азербайджан ожидает от Армении необходимых шагов для подписания мирного соглашения
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    16:20
    Bayramov highlights Azerbaijan's role in regional connectivity projects
    Foreign policy
    16:15
    Bayramov: Azerbaijan awaits Armenian steps to sign peace agreement
    Foreign policy
    16:05
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, Malaysia mull anti-corruption co-op
    Foreign policy
    15:57
    Almaty boarding school closed for 60 days following mass food poisoning
    Region
    15:50
    Photo
    Video
    Zangilan hosts cycling event to mark Azerbaijan's Victory Day
    Individual sports
    15:30
    Photo
    SOCAR commissions 100th filling station in Romania
    Energy
    15:21
    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull cybersecurity, financial risk management in Baku
    Finance
    15:19
    Photo
    Bayramov addresses 13th Organization of Turkic States summit in Ankara
    Foreign policy
    15:10
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, Liberia explore digital transformation partnership
    Domestic policy
    All News Feed