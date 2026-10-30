A cycling event was held among schoolchildren in the Zangilan district, jointly organized by the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli districts and the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation.

According to Report, citing the federation, students from Zangilan city school, as well as the schools in the villages of Aghali and Mammadbayli, took part in the cycling event dedicated to November 8 – Victory Day. Members of Azerbaijan's national cycling teams across various age categories also participated.

At the end of the event, the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation presented bicycles and protective helmets to the schoolchildren from Zangilan who participated in the ride.

The main purpose of the cycling event was to promote sports and a healthy lifestyle in the territories liberated from occupation, increase schoolchildren's interest in cycling, encourage the productive use of children's leisure time and involve them in sports activities.

Such events also contribute to strengthening friendship and solidarity among children, raising the younger generation with a strong sense of patriotism, and fostering a deeper understanding of the historical significance of Victory Day.