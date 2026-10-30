Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Georgia relations FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival Road to Victory

    SOCAR commissions 100th filling station in Romania

    Energy
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 15:30
    SOCAR commissions 100th filling station in Romania

    The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has commissioned its 100th filling station in Romania.

    The filling station began operating in the city of Galati, Report informs citing SOCAR Petroleum SA.

    Speaking at the official opening ceremony, SOCAR Vice President Anar Mammadov noted that Nano 95 and Nano 98 gasoline, as well as Nano Dizel and Nano Super Dizel, will be sold here. In addition, Azerbaijani goods will be available for purchase at the Nar cafe located on the premises.

    To promote the Made in Azerbaijan brand, special Azerbaijani corners have been set up at the network's filling stations.

    SOCAR commissions 100th filling station in Romania
    SOCAR commissions 100th filling station in Romania
    SOCAR commissions 100th filling station in Romania
    SOCAR commissions 100th filling station in Romania
    SOCAR commissions 100th filling station in Romania

    Azerbaijan-Romania relations Filling station network State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR)
    Photo
    Rumıniyada SOCAR brendi altında 100-cü YDM istifadəyə verilib
    Photo
    Сеть АЗС SOCAR в Румынии расширилась до 100 станций
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    16:20
    Bayramov highlights Azerbaijan's role in regional connectivity projects
    Foreign policy
    16:15
    Bayramov: Azerbaijan awaits Armenian steps to sign peace agreement
    Foreign policy
    16:05
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, Malaysia mull anti-corruption co-op
    Foreign policy
    15:57
    Almaty boarding school closed for 60 days following mass food poisoning
    Region
    15:50
    Photo
    Video
    Zangilan hosts cycling event to mark Azerbaijan's Victory Day
    Individual sports
    15:30
    Photo
    SOCAR commissions 100th filling station in Romania
    Energy
    15:21
    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull cybersecurity, financial risk management in Baku
    Finance
    15:19
    Photo
    Bayramov addresses 13th Organization of Turkic States summit in Ankara
    Foreign policy
    15:10
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, Liberia explore digital transformation partnership
    Domestic policy
    All News Feed