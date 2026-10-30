SOCAR commissions 100th filling station in Romania

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The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has commissioned its 100th filling station in Romania.

The filling station began operating in the city of Galati, Report informs citing SOCAR Petroleum SA.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony, SOCAR Vice President Anar Mammadov noted that Nano 95 and Nano 98 gasoline, as well as Nano Dizel and Nano Super Dizel, will be sold here. In addition, Azerbaijani goods will be available for purchase at the Nar cafe located on the premises.

To promote the Made in Azerbaijan brand, special Azerbaijani corners have been set up at the network's filling stations.