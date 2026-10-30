Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull cybersecurity, financial risk management in Baku
Finance
- 30 October, 2026
- 15:21
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Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have discussed cybersecurity risks, financial risk management, assessment methodologies, and institutional approaches.
The discussions took place during a meeting between the delegations of the central banks of both countries in Baku, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan told Report.
During the meetings held as part of the visit by the delegation from the Central Bank of Uzbekistan, the country's experience in identifying and assessing strategic and operational risks, applying Key Risk Indicators (KRI), Risk and Control Self-Assessment (RCSA), and coordinating Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) processes was also presented.
Azərbaycan Özbəkistanla maliyyə risklərinin idarə edilməsini müzakirə edib
Азербайджан и Узбекистан обсудили управление финансовыми рисками
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