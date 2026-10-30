Bayramov addresses 13th Organization of Turkic States summit in Ankara

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Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has participated in and addressed the 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Council of Heads of State in Ankara.

The Foreign Ministry told Report that Bayramov thanked Türkiye for its hospitality and the high standard of the summit's organization, and again congratulated the Turkish people on the Republic's 103rd anniversary.

Bayramov said regional peace and security had been the main priority of Azerbaijan's OTS chairmanship over the past year. He emphasized its relevance amid expanding international conflicts, growing security threats and violations of international law.

He noted that Azerbaijan had fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty and ended the conflict. The text of a peace agreement, prepared on the basis of principles proposed by Azerbaijan, was initialed last year, he said, stressing that Armenia must take the necessary political and legal steps for the agreement to be signed.

Bayramov highlighted large-scale restoration and reconstruction in Garabagh and East Zangezur, including the development of modern infrastructure. Approximately 100,000 people now live, work and study in these territories.

He noted that meetings of foreign ministers, Security Council secretaries and heads of defense industry agencies had been held during Azerbaijan's chairmanship. A defense industry cooperation roadmap for 2027 was also adopted.

Expanding economic cooperation remained a key OTS priority. Bayramov said development of the Middle Corridor, implementation of the Zangezur corridor, stronger transport links, mutual investment and joint projects were creating new opportunities for trade and industrial cooperation.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan continued to serve as a reliable supplier of conventional energy resources while contributing to green energy and digital connectivity between Central Asia and Europe.

Meetings of the Council of Central Banks and heads of financial monitoring services were also held in Baku during Azerbaijan's chairmanship, and a relevant cooperation platform was established.

Highlighting the importance of preserving shared history, language and cultural heritage, Bayramov noted that Baku had hosted Turkic World Week, marking the centenary of the First Turkological Congress, and a meeting of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Administrations this year.

He emphasized the importance of the OTS+ format in strengthening the organization's international standing and called for continued efforts to secure observer status at the UN General Assembly.

Bayramov thanked member states for their support during Azerbaijan's chairmanship and wished Türkiye success during its term.

He also thanked outgoing Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev for his contribution to the organization's development and congratulated incoming Secretary General Mirvokhid Azimov on his appointment, wishing him success.

The summit concluded with the adoption of the Ankara Declaration.