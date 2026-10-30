Azerbaijan, Malaysia mull anti-corruption co-op

Azerbaijan and Malaysia have discussed cooperation in the fight against corruption.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev and Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Abdul Halim Aman, who arrived in Baku to participate in the third high-level meeting of the heads of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states, the Prosecutor General's Office told Report.

At the meeting, it was noted that the friendly relations, political ties, and interaction of the two countries on international platforms contribute to the development of cooperation between law enforcement agencies.

Aman noted the high level of organization and successful holding of the third meeting and expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of combating corruption, including the exchange of best practices and the development of professional training for personnel.

The parties also discussed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen the legal and institutional foundations of cooperation between the agencies, as well as the organization of mutual study visits, and a preliminary agreement was reached in these areas.