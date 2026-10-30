Almaty boarding school closed for 60 days following mass food poisoning

The cafeteria and boarding facilities of the Republican Physics and Mathematics School in Almaty, Kazakhstan, have been closed for 60 days following a mass food poisoning incident involving students, the Almaty Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control said in a statement.

According to Kazakh media, cited by Report, laboratory tests revealed microbial contamination in some food samples and disinfection violations. Four catering staff members tested positive for Staphylococcus aureus and were suspended from work. All 58 hospitalised students have been discharged in satisfactory condition.

No new cases have been reported among the 961 people identified as contacts. The outbreak has been contained, and final disinfection has been carried out at the school and cafeteria. The investigation is ongoing.