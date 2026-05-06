Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss food safety cooperation

Azerbaijan and Georgia have discussed the current state of cooperation in food safety and prospects for its development, Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency told Report.

The discussions took place during a meeting between the agency's chairman, Goshgar Tahmazli, and Giorgi Iakobashvili, head of Georgia's National Food Agency.

The sides noted that Azerbaijan's recognition of Georgia's food safety control system in August 2025 made an important contribution to expanding trade relations between the two countries.

They said the decision increased export opportunities to Azerbaijan for Georgian enterprises producing high-risk food products without requiring them to undergo additional assessment procedures.

The sides also exchanged views on making control over the import, export and transit transportation of food products more efficient, as well as strengthening joint measures against the brown marmorated stink bug.

Iakobashvili said there is significant potential to further expand cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting also discussed other issues of mutual interest and identified future steps to broaden cooperation and strengthen institutional ties.