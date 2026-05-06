Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Israel eliminates over 2,000 Hezbollah militants in Lebanon

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    • 06 May, 2026
    • 20:34
    Israel eliminates over 2,000 Hezbollah militants in Lebanon

    Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), reported that since late February, the Israeli military has eliminated more than 2,000 armed radicals from the Shiite Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, Report informs via TASS.

    "Since the beginning of Operation Roaring Lion, more than 2,000 Hezbollah terrorists have been struck and eliminated. We are on high alert to return to a powerful and broad campaign that will enable us to deepen our achievements and further weaken the Iranian regime," the IDF press service quoted him as saying.

    Zamir also stated that the IDF will continue "the mission to locate the enemy in the area and dismantling terror infrastructure" in southern Lebanon until the safety of residents in northern Israel is ensured.

    Eyal Zamir Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Hezbollah Lebanon
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