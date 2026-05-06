EU commissioner, Turkish ministers discuss migration and security

EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Šuica held talks with Turkish ministers during a visit to Ankara, discussing migration, security and expanded regional cooperation.

Report's European bureau informs that the European commissioner briefed the press on her talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş and Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi.

The discussions focused on migration and security, as well as issues of common interest, including possible trilateral cooperation under the Mediterranean Pact in energy, transport connectivity and investment.

The sides also paid special attention to the situation in the region, including support for Gaza, its recovery and reconstruction, as well as Syria's transition process and socio-economic recovery.