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    Mammadov: Azerbaijan covers about 80% of its food consumption with domestic production

    AIC
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 15:41
    Mammadov: Azerbaijan covers about 80% of its food consumption with domestic production

    In recent years, Azerbaijan's agriculture sector has seen growth in production and structural changes, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said at the Agricultural Insurance Umbrella Against Risks forum held at Baku State University, Report informs.

    He stated that both agricultural production and the structure of the agricultural sector are developing in the country, while the sector's export focus is strengthening.

    The minister noted that by the end of 2025, agricultural production would reach 7.6 billion manats. The sector's share reached 5.9% of GDP and 8.3% of non-oil GDP, and domestic production accounts for approximately 80% of food consumption.

    Mammadov also emphasized the role of government support measures, including subsidies, preferential financing, tax breaks, and the provision of agricultural machinery.

    He also highlighted the impact of climate change, particularly droughts and floods, which increase risks for the agricultural sector.

    He said that an agricultural insurance mechanism has been introduced in the country to mitigate these risks. According to the Agricultural Insurance Fund, compensation paid out has totaled approximately 23 million manats.

    The minister added that climate risks and the development of insurance in the agricultural sector are being discussed at the forum.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Majnun Mammadov Agriculture Ministry Baku State University
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