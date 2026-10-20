Baku to host Enchanted Forest exhibition

An exhibition titled Enchanted Forest by artist Kamila Muradova will open at Nine Senses Art Center on October 22.

According to Report, the exhibition is being held as part of the cultural event "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW."

The project is a visual and philosophical exploration of the relationship between nature, collective memory and the human body.

The starting point for the series of works was an old mulberry orchard in Shusha. The centuries-old trees are presented not merely as part of the natural landscape, but as witnesses to history and custodians of the region's cultural memory.

At the heart of the artist's exploration is the anatomy of a tree, from the hidden structure of its roots to the delicate outlines of its branches, leaves and blossoms. Muradova draws parallels between natural forms and the human body: the texture of bark resembles skin, branches evoke the vascular system, and tree rings symbolise memories of change, trauma and renewal.

Charcoal will be one of the exhibition's key materials. Formed from wood under the influence of fire, it preserves traces of the transformation of matter.

The exhibition continues the conceptual theme of the festival programme, Sense the Future NOW. By looking to the past, exploring cultural memory and highlighting the importance of natural heritage, the project invites visitors to reflect on the future and the role of humans and nature in shaping it.

The exhibition will run until November 30, 2026.