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    Baku to host Wild Heart of the Planet exhibition featuring 40 Azerbaijani artists

    Cultural policy
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 18:19
    Baku to host Wild Heart of the Planet exhibition featuring 40 Azerbaijani artists

    An exhibition titled Wild Heart of the Planet, bringing together 50 works by 40 contemporary Azerbaijani artists, will run at Nine Senses Sea Breeze from October 21 to December 15.

    According to Report, the exhibition will be held as part of the Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW project.

    The exhibition is curated by Natalia Zhukova and Farid Rzayev.

    At the heart of the exhibition is an artistic exploration of the Big Five of the Caucasus, a group of unique and vulnerable Caucasian wildlife species under protection. Through depictions of rare animals and other inhabitants of the Earth, the artists explore the unity of the biosphere and the interconnectedness of all elements of the natural ecosystem.

    The exhibition features works in a variety of artistic styles and forms, ranging from painting and graphic art to sculptures and art objects. Each artist offers their own perspective on biodiversity conservation, the fragility of ecological balance and the limits of human intervention in nature.

    The organizers note that the project goes beyond specific environmental issues and addresses broader questions of human responsibility for the planet"s future. Amid rapid climate change, preserving natural heritage has become a shared responsibility that transcends individual regions.

    Held under the motto Art inspires, nature sustains, the future depends on the PRESENT, the exhibition is part of the Fly to Baku: Sense the Future NOW art weekend. The project aims to highlight the role of art in raising environmental awareness and drawing attention to the need to preserve the ecosystems of the Caucasus and the Earth as a whole.

    Nine Senses Exhibition
    Photo
    Bakıda 40 azərbaycanlı rəssamın iştirakı ilə "Planetin vəhşi ürəyi" sərgisi keçiriləcək
    Photo
    В Баку пройдет выставка "Дикое сердце планеты" с участием 40 азербайджанских художников
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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