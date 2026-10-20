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    Guler: Türkiye to review regional military presence once security conditions met

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    • 20 October, 2026
    • 17:57
    Guler: Türkiye to review regional military presence once security conditions met

    Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler has said Türkiye will maintain its military presence in Syria and Iraq until the security of its borders is fully ensured.

    According to Report, citing The Times of Israel, which referred to AFP, Guler said the status of Türkiye's military bases and its military presence in the region would be reviewed once Ankara considers that the necessary conditions for regional and border security have been met.

    Yaşar Güler Minister of National Defense of Turkey Syria
    Türkiyə sərhədlərin təhlükəsizliyi təmin edilənədək qoşunlarını Suriya və İraqda saxlayacaq
    Турция сохранит войска в Сирии и Ираке до обеспечения безопасности границ
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