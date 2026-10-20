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    Families of people missing in First Garabagh War hold protest outside European Parliament

    Diaspora
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 17:51
    Families of people missing in First Garabagh War hold protest outside European Parliament

    Families of missing persons from the First Garabagh War have held a peaceful rally in front of the European Parliament in Brussels, aiming to draw the attention of the international community to the fate of thousands of Azerbaijanis that remains unknown after more than 30 years, Report informs.

    The event was organized by the Garabagh Missing Families Public Union (Qarabağ İtkin Ailələri).

    The organizers presented an installation featuring photographs of the missing individuals and symbolic letters written on their behalf. Personal belongings of those missing, provided by their families, were also displayed.

    "As a result of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, 4,010 Azerbaijanis went missing. Among them are not only military personnel, but also civilians, including 71 children, 288 women, and 398 elderly people. Behind each number is a human life and an unanswered question," read a statement in English delivered by one of the participants to inform residents and guests of Brussels.

    Despite the progress in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the fates of those who went missing in the early 1990s remain unresolved.

    According to information shared during the event, 32 mass grave sites have been discovered in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. Based on preliminary expert examinations, 328 missing individuals have been identified, and the remains of 273 of them have been handed over to their families for a dignified burial, bringing an end to years of uncertainty and helping relatives find peace of mind.

    Participants of the rally called on Armenia to provide archive materials containing information on the locations of mass graves and the fate of the missing persons.

    Families of people missing in First Garabagh War hold protest outside European Parliament
    Families of people missing in First Garabagh War hold protest outside European Parliament
    Families of people missing in First Garabagh War hold protest outside European Parliament
    Families of people missing in First Garabagh War hold protest outside European Parliament
    Families of people missing in First Garabagh War hold protest outside European Parliament
    Families of people missing in First Garabagh War hold protest outside European Parliament
    Families of people missing in First Garabagh War hold protest outside European Parliament
    Families of people missing in First Garabagh War hold protest outside European Parliament
    Families of people missing in First Garabagh War hold protest outside European Parliament
    Families of people missing in First Garabagh War hold protest outside European Parliament
    Families of people missing in First Garabagh War hold protest outside European Parliament
    Families of people missing in First Garabagh War hold protest outside European Parliament
    Families of people missing in First Garabagh War hold protest outside European Parliament
    Families of people missing in First Garabagh War hold protest outside European Parliament
    Families of people missing in First Garabagh War hold protest outside European Parliament

    Missing persons European Parliament European Union Azerbaijan's liberated territories Karabakh
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    I Qarabağ müharibəsində itkin düşənlərin ailələri Avropa Parlamenti qarşısında aksiya keçiriblər
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    Семьи пропавших без вести в I Карабахской войне провели акцию перед Европарламентом
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