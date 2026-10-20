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    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat

    Foreign policy
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 18:06
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat

    The opening ceremony of the MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition was held in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on October 20.

    According to Report, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation; Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice-President for Medical Activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Guardianship; and Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, attended the event, along with members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Turkmenistan and representatives of the art community.

    Addressing the opening ceremony, Oguljahan Atabayeva emphasized the important role of art and nature conservation in relations between nations. She noted that art brings nations closer together, awakens a love of beauty in people's hearts, and helps unite them around shared humanitarian values.

    "The main theme of today's exhibition is nature. Harmony between humans and nature is an indispensable condition for sustainable development. Caring for nature and conveying its beauty and richness to future generations is an important task for every individual and society as a whole," Atabayeva added.

    Leyla Aliyeva shared her thoughts on the artworks displayed at the exhibition and the common environmental challenges facing the two countries. She noted that the exhibition featured 116 works by 62 artists from 35 countries, including Turkmenistan.

    Aliyeva said that each artwork offered a unique perspective on the beauty, power and fragility of nature, reminding visitors of the importance of protecting it. Expressing her belief that the exhibition would evoke strong emotions and inspire visitors, she said: "Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are bound not only by ancient history and culture, but also by the Caspian Sea, which is our shared natural heritage. Unfortunately, over the last 10 years, the water level in the Caspian Sea has dropped significantly. As a result, rare species such as the Caspian seal and sturgeon face the threat of extinction."

    Referring to the activities of IDEA, Leyla Aliyeva highlighted that the organization implements numerous projects in Azerbaijan and internationally to address environmental challenges.

    Following the ceremony, the guests toured the exhibition.

    The exhibits also included examples of Turkmenistan's decorative and applied arts, including national musical instruments, carpets, traditional headdresses, antique jewellery and other artefacts reflecting the tangible cultural heritage of the Turkmen people.

    The MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition brings together artists from numerous countries, including Azerbaijan, to promote the protection of the planet for future generations. Through installations, paintings, textiles and multimedia works, the exhibition explores contemporary environmental and social issues.

    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    MAMA Mother Nature international art exhibition opens in Ashgabat
    Leyla Aliyeva IDEA Public Union Saida Mirziyoyeva Caspian Sea Heydar Aliyev Foundation
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