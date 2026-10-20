Unrest in Milan result of hybrid war against West, Italian Defense Minister says

The riots that broke out last weekend in Milan and other regions of the country were the result of a "hybrid war" against the West, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto stated during a speech at the Defense Procurement Forum in Rome, Report informs referring to Italian media.

According to him, recent protests in the country fundamentally differ from previous demonstrations, in particular due to the significant influence of social media.

"The events in Milan and other regions of Italy are fundamentally different from those that occurred in past eras; they are the result of what I call a 'hybrid war' - a form of conflict waged against our countries using non-traditional tools such as TikTok, social networks, and YouTube," he said.

Notably, yesterday alone, during the protests, 160 young people were arrested and taken to the police station. Approximately 80% of them are minors. Hooded youths caused destruction, set fire to several trash containers, and looted shops in the Duomo area of Milan.