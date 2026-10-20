Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Unrest in Milan result of hybrid war against West, Italian Defense Minister says

    Other countries
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 17:16
    Unrest in Milan result of hybrid war against West, Italian Defense Minister says

    The riots that broke out last weekend in Milan and other regions of the country were the result of a "hybrid war" against the West, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto stated during a speech at the Defense Procurement Forum in Rome, Report informs referring to Italian media.

    According to him, recent protests in the country fundamentally differ from previous demonstrations, in particular due to the significant influence of social media.

    "The events in Milan and other regions of Italy are fundamentally different from those that occurred in past eras; they are the result of what I call a 'hybrid war' - a form of conflict waged against our countries using non-traditional tools such as TikTok, social networks, and YouTube," he said.

    Notably, yesterday alone, during the protests, 160 young people were arrested and taken to the police station. Approximately 80% of them are minors. Hooded youths caused destruction, set fire to several trash containers, and looted shops in the Duomo area of Milan.

    Guido Crosetto Protest rallies Italy
    Nazir: İtaliyadakı iğtişaşlar sosial şəbəkələrdəki hibrid müharibənin nəticəsidir
    Глава Минобороны Италии: Беспорядки в стране - это следствие гибридной войны в соцсетях
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    17:39
    Photo
    Baku roundtable explores AI use in constitutional court work
    Incident
    17:38
    Tokayev: Kazakhstan to join ranks of world's top ten producers of refined copper
    Region
    17:31
    Photo
    Baku to host Enchanted Forest exhibition
    Cultural policy
    17:16
    Unrest in Milan result of hybrid war against West, Italian Defense Minister says
    Other countries
    17:12
    Bank of Israel to pause rate cuts ahead of October 27 election
    Other countries
    17:05
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, DFC discuss AI data centers and digital infrastructure
    ICT
    16:59
    Azerbaijan to establish Garabagh National Park in its liberated territories
    Domestic policy
    16:59
    One in three Americans back second execution attempt after failed one, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds
    Other countries
    16:50
    13 killed, 34 injured in tourist bus crash in Egypt
    Other countries
    All News Feed