Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Bank of Israel to pause rate cuts ahead of October 27 election

    Other countries
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 17:12
    Bank of Israel to pause rate cuts ahead of October 27 election

    Israel's central bank is expected to hold the line on short-term ​interest rates on Wednesday after three successive reductions, as policymakers will likely pause ahead of next week's election ‌despite stable inflation, a Reuters poll showed, Report informs via Reuters.

    After cuts in May, July and September, all 15 economists polled expect the Bank of Israel to keep its benchmark interest rate at a four-year low of 3.25% when the decision is announced on Wednesday at 4 p.m. (13:00 GMT).

    There have ​been five 25 basis point rate cuts in the current easing cycle, which began last November as inflation ​has moved to well within the government's 1%-3% inflation target range. At least one more reduction ⁠to 3% is widely expected - a divergence from a broader global trend of tighter monetary policy.

    Economists believe a ​rate cut on Wednesday could benefit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the October 27 election. Opinion polls show both Netanyahu's ​bloc and the main Jewish-led opposition parties, headed by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, falling short of securing a majority.

    Barclays said political uncertainty would keep the central bank on hold this decision, while IBI Chief Economist Rafi Gozlan said markets fear that a Netanyahu-led bloc would raise Israel's ​risk premium "primarily due to concerns over adverse implications for both foreign relations and the security situation, as well as ​the standing of domestic institutions."

    Israel's inflation rate edged up to a less-than-forecast 1.6% in September from a five-year low of 1.5% in August. ‌At ⁠the same time, the economy bounced back sharply in the second quarter with 15.4% annualised growth while the shekel has weakened to a nine-month low versus the US dollar.

    Israel's central bank
    Reuters: Банк Израиля может сохранить ключевую ставку на уровне 3,25% из-за выборов
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    17:39
    Photo
    Baku roundtable explores AI use in constitutional court work
    Incident
    17:38
    Tokayev: Kazakhstan to join ranks of world's top ten producers of refined copper
    Region
    17:31
    Photo
    Baku to host Enchanted Forest exhibition
    Cultural policy
    17:16
    Unrest in Milan result of hybrid war against West, Italian Defense Minister says
    Other countries
    17:12
    Bank of Israel to pause rate cuts ahead of October 27 election
    Other countries
    17:05
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, DFC discuss AI data centers and digital infrastructure
    ICT
    16:59
    Azerbaijan to establish Garabagh National Park in its liberated territories
    Domestic policy
    16:59
    One in three Americans back second execution attempt after failed one, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds
    Other countries
    16:50
    13 killed, 34 injured in tourist bus crash in Egypt
    Other countries
    All News Feed