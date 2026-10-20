Bank of Israel to pause rate cuts ahead of October 27 election
- 20 October, 2026
- 17:12
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Israel's central bank is expected to hold the line on short-term interest rates on Wednesday after three successive reductions, as policymakers will likely pause ahead of next week's election despite stable inflation, a Reuters poll showed, Report informs via Reuters.
After cuts in May, July and September, all 15 economists polled expect the Bank of Israel to keep its benchmark interest rate at a four-year low of 3.25% when the decision is announced on Wednesday at 4 p.m. (13:00 GMT).
There have been five 25 basis point rate cuts in the current easing cycle, which began last November as inflation has moved to well within the government's 1%-3% inflation target range. At least one more reduction to 3% is widely expected - a divergence from a broader global trend of tighter monetary policy.
Economists believe a rate cut on Wednesday could benefit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the October 27 election. Opinion polls show both Netanyahu's bloc and the main Jewish-led opposition parties, headed by former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, falling short of securing a majority.
Barclays said political uncertainty would keep the central bank on hold this decision, while IBI Chief Economist Rafi Gozlan said markets fear that a Netanyahu-led bloc would raise Israel's risk premium "primarily due to concerns over adverse implications for both foreign relations and the security situation, as well as the standing of domestic institutions."
Israel's inflation rate edged up to a less-than-forecast 1.6% in September from a five-year low of 1.5% in August. At the same time, the economy bounced back sharply in the second quarter with 15.4% annualised growth while the shekel has weakened to a nine-month low versus the US dollar.