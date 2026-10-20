Baku roundtable explores AI use in constitutional court work

A roundtable on "The Role of Artificial Intelligence in the Activities of Constitutional Courts" has been held at Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court with the participation of representatives of member countries of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of the Turkic World (TURK-AY).

According to Report, citing the Constitutional Court, Chairman Farhad Abdullayev welcomed the guests and emphasized the importance of further deepening friendship and brotherhood, solidarity, mutual trust and cooperation among the countries of the Turkic world.

He noted the high level of relations among Turkic states that share a common history, national and moral values, and cultural heritage, and said the unity of Turkic peoples is viewed internationally as a reliable factor for stability and cooperation in the region.

Abdullayev also referred to the role of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's relations and reciprocal visits with the leaders of Turkic states, as well as with the head of state of Pakistan, in strengthening ties among friendly and partner countries.

He highlighted the contribution of these relations to expanding political dialogue, mutual support and cooperation.

Speaking about the activities of TURK-AY, Abdullayev stressed the importance of exchanging experience among the constitutional courts of member countries, strengthening legal cooperation and discussing issues of common interest.

He said the measures being implemented contribute to the development of constitutional justice and the expansion of professional ties among courts.

The roundtable also featured reports by Chief Justice of Pakistan's Constitutional Court Amin-ud-Din Khan, who attended as an honored guest and observer, as well as Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Uzbekistan Asgarjon Gafurov, Judge of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan Ayzhan Zhatkanbayeva, Judge of the Constitutional Court of Kyrgyzstan Jamil Sharshenaliyev, Judge of the Constitutional Court of Türkiye Kamal Ozeren, Judge of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan Farhad Tutayuk, and Deputy Head of the Court's Office Ziya Gasimov.

The speakers exchanged views on the impact of artificial intelligence technologies on the activities of constitutional courts, the possibilities for applying these technologies, improving legal processes, and the challenges facing constitutional justice amid modern technological developments.

The participants also discussed the topic and shared their respective experience and approaches.

In his closing remarks, Abdullayev said the roundtable was particularly important in terms of strengthening cooperation among the constitutional courts of Turkic states, expanding the exchange of legal experience, and discussing current issues related to integrating artificial intelligence into judicial activity.