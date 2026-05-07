Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Baku Metro, BakuBus and Baku Taxi Service to be merged into single structure

    Other
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 16:10
    Baku Metro, BakuBus and Baku Taxi Service to be merged into single structure

    The Baku Metro, BakuBus and the Baku Taxi Service are being merged into a single unified structure.

    "BakuBus" və "Bakı Taksi Xidməti" "Bakı Metropoliteni"nə birləşdirilib
    BakuBus и Бакинская служба такси вошли в структуру Бакметрополитена

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    Baku Metro, BakuBus and Baku Taxi Service to be merged into single structure

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