Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Prosecutor General's Offices of Azerbaijan, Mongolia ink MoU

    Foreign policy
    • 07 May, 2026
    • 16:03
    Prosecutor General's Offices of Azerbaijan, Mongolia ink MoU

    The Prosecutor General's Offices of Azerbaijan and Mongolia have signed a memorandum of understanding, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said at a meeting with students at the National Aviation Academy, Report informs.

    He noted that the Prosecutor General's Office is expanding cooperation: "The Prosecutor General's Office is building intensive international cooperation. Examples include the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the CIS, the EU, and the International Association of Prosecutors."

    Regarding relations with Mongolia, Kamran Aliyev stated that there is potential for developing cooperation between the two countries: "Cooperation between the two countries will yield practical results."

    Mongolian Prosecutor General Jargalsaikhan Banzragch is currently visiting Azerbaijan.

    Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Jargalsaikhan Banzragch
    Azərbaycan və Monqolostan Baş prokurorluqları arasında anlaşma memorandumu imzalanıb
    Генпрокуратуры Азербайджана и Монголии подписали меморандум о взаимопонимании

    Latest News

    16:10

    Baku Metro, BakuBus and Baku Taxi Service to be merged into single structure

    Other
    16:03

    Prosecutor General's Offices of Azerbaijan, Mongolia ink MoU

    Foreign policy
    15:55

    Adverse weather causes AZN 13 million damage to Azerbaijan's agriculture sector

    AIC
    15:49

    Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss cybersecurity cooperation in Baku

    Military
    15:41

    Mammadov: Azerbaijan covers about 80% of its food consumption with domestic production

    AIC
    15:37
    Photo

    3 new books published in Azerbaijani with BP support

    Literature
    15:21
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, San Marino discuss cooperation in renewable energy sector

    Energy
    15:08

    Pashinyan: Armenia doesn't ally with Russia on Ukraine

    Region
    15:04

    Zakharova: Russia not surprised by Azerbaijan's decision on European Parliament

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed