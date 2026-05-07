The Prosecutor General's Offices of Azerbaijan and Mongolia have signed a memorandum of understanding, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said at a meeting with students at the National Aviation Academy, Report informs.

He noted that the Prosecutor General's Office is expanding cooperation: "The Prosecutor General's Office is building intensive international cooperation. Examples include the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the CIS, the EU, and the International Association of Prosecutors."

Regarding relations with Mongolia, Kamran Aliyev stated that there is potential for developing cooperation between the two countries: "Cooperation between the two countries will yield practical results."

Mongolian Prosecutor General Jargalsaikhan Banzragch is currently visiting Azerbaijan.