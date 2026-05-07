Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss cybersecurity cooperation in Baku

Military cybersecurity specialists from Azerbaijan and Georgia have held a working meeting in Baku, focusing on expanding cooperation in the fields of information security and cyber defense.

Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Defense told Report that the meeting was held in line with the 2026 bilateral military cooperation plan between the defense ministries of the two countries.

The discussions took place at the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, where the sides exchanged detailed views on strengthening cooperation in cybersecurity and information protection.

Both delegations emphasized the importance of such engagements for sharing experience and improving professional coordination. The meeting also included broader discussions on issues of mutual interest between the two defense establishments.