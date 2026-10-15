Three dead, over 3,000 rescued amid severe flooding in Istanbul

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Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said 3,055 people stranded as a result of flooding in Istanbul had been rescued.

According to Report, citing TRT Haber, the minister said one person died after being electrocuted, while two others drowned as a result of the heavy rains.

Çiftçi noted that 3,055 people across Istanbul were rescued during operations carried out by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the Coast Guard, the gendarmerie and municipal employees.

"Search operations are currently continuing for five people in Istanbul and one person in Kocaeli," the minister said.

Türkiye has been experiencing continuous heavy rainfall for the past two days, causing flooding in a number of streets, tunnels and underpasses.