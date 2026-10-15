President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on inauguration of Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line
Foreign policy
- 15 October, 2026
- 21:17
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A video highlighting the official inauguration of the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line in an online format was shared on the official social media accounts of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Report presents the post.
President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on inauguration of Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line
Video
Video
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