US crude oil inventories fall by 8.6 million barrels
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- 15 October, 2026
- 22:05
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US commercial crude oil inventories fell by 8.6 million barrels over the week to 415.6 million barrels as of October 9.
According to Report, citing the US Department of Energy, the current level of inventories is 3% below the five-year average for this time of year.
Oil prices rose following the release of the data.
As of 20:25 Baku time, December Brent crude futures on London's ICE exchange were up 0.11% at $106.18 per barrel.
November WTI crude futures rose 3.37% to $98.29 per barrel.
ABŞ-nin neft ehtiyatları 8,6 milyon barel azalıb
Коммерческие запасы нефти в США сократились на 8,6 млн баррелей
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