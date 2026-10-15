Azerbaijani weightlifter Fuad Hasanov wins three medals at European Championships

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Azerbaijani weightlifter Fuad Hasanov has won two silver medals and one bronze at the European U23 and Junior Championships in Durres, Albania.

According to Report, citing the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation, Hasanov competed in the 70 kg weight category.

He lifted 134 kg in the snatch, finishing second in the event.

In the clean and jerk, Hasanov lifted 162 kg to place third.

With a total of 296 kg across the two lifts, the Azerbaijani athlete secured the silver medal in the overall standings.