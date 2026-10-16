Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan MFA highlights key outcomes of 7th CICA Summit

    Foreign policy
    • 16 October, 2026
    • 01:36
    Azerbaijan MFA highlights key outcomes of 7th CICA Summit

    The successful conclusion of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku marks an important milestone in advancing regional dialogue, mutual trust and cooperation across Asia, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

    According to Report, the ministry said in a post on X that the summit resulted in the adoption of the Baku Declaration and a Statement on Occupational Safety and Health.

    The summit also saw Lao PDR become a full member of CICA, while Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the organization was extended for 2026-2028.

    The ministry said Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev was appointed CICA Secretary General for 2026-2030.

    Cambodia's ratification also completed the process required for the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the CICA Secretariat to enter into force.

    The ministry said the summit reaffirmed commitment to multilateralism, connectivity, peace and security across Asia.

    "Azerbaijan remains committed to strengthening CICA as a platform for dialogue, confidence-building and collective action towards a more peaceful and prosperous Asia," the ministry said.

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Azərbaycan XİN: AQEM-in VII Zirvə Görüşü regional dialoqun inkişaf etdirilməsində mühüm mərhələdir
    МИД Азербайджана подвел итоги VII саммита СВМДА в Баку
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