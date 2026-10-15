President Ilham Aliyev addresses 7th CICA Summit - Updated

The 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is underway in Baku.

According to Report, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed the heads of state and government attending the event.

Opening the summit, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said:

- Esteemed heads of state and government,

Distinguished heads of delegations,

Ladies and gentlemen,

I am pleased to welcome you to Baku for the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA). I express my gratitude to all of you for accepting our invitation. I declare the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government of CICA open.

First of all, we must approve the agenda. If there are no proposals, the agenda is approved.

One of the items on the agenda is the decision on the accession of the Lao People"s Democratic Republic to CICA as a member state. This is the third item on our agenda, and I propose that we adopt the decision on the accession of the Lao People"s Democratic Republic to CICA as a member state.

If there are no objections, the decision on the accession of the Lao People"s Democratic Republic to CICA as a member state is adopted. Congratulations.

The admission of the Lao People's Democratic Republic as a new CICA member is an important event that demonstrates the Conference"s growing importance and its development as a more inclusive platform for dialogue in Asia. We highly appreciate that this has taken place during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of CICA, at the Baku Summit.

I congratulate His Excellency President Thongloun Sisoulith and congratulate us all on the adoption of this decision.

The next item on the agenda is the speeches by the heads of delegations. With your permission, I will be the first to speak in my capacity as the incumbent Chairman of CICA.

Speech by President Ilham Aliyev

- Esteemed heads of state and government, ladies and gentlemen,

Welcome to Azerbaijan.

First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to all CICA member states for their unanimous support for Azerbaijan's chairmanship in 2024. We regard this as a sign of respect and trust, as well as a demonstration of support for our chairmanship activities across a number of international platforms.

Geographically located at the intersection of Asia and Europe, Azerbaijan plays an increasingly significant role as a connecting hub in the Eurasian space. Our country's cooperation with many states in the political, economic, transport, energy and humanitarian fields, within both bilateral and multilateral frameworks, in turn strengthens the security system in our region.

Azerbaijan consistently pursues an independent foreign policy based on the principles of equality, non-interference in internal affairs, and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.

Azerbaijan actively and consistently opposes the harmful practice of applying double standards and selective approaches to the resolution of interstate conflicts.

Since restoring its independence 35 years ago, our country has continuously faced double standards. Approximately 20 percent of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territory was occupied by Armenia for 30 years. Armenia committed military aggression against Azerbaijan, forcing one million Azerbaijanis from their ancestral lands in Garabagh and East Zangezur, as well as in the territory of present-day Armenia, and carrying out ethnic cleansing.

In 1993, the UN Security Council adopted four resolutions demanding the immediate, full and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian forces from the occupied territories. Yet these resolutions remained unimplemented for 30 years. The activities of the OSCE Minsk Group, established in 1992 to resolve the conflict, were largely imitative.

Armenia's previous leadership-all three former presidents of Armenia and their supporters-have yet to receive the punishment they deserve for their actions as war criminals and child killers. Since 2018, Armenia's current leadership has continued the criminal policy pursued by its predecessors.

In 2019, Armenia's current Prime Minister stated in then-occupied Khankendi in Garabagh that "Garabagh is Armenia, full stop." At the time, Armenia's defense minister threatened Azerbaijan with a new war for new territories. The international-so-called international-community turned a blind eye to this boundless brazenness. No one condemned Armenia for its occupation, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and massacres, or the desecration of the sacred religious sites of the Azerbaijani people. The UN Security Council did not insist on the implementation of the resolutions it had adopted, while the OSCE remained indifferent.

The European Parliament and the Council of Europe, two examples of anachronism and atavism in international relations, consistently targeted Azerbaijan, the victim of aggression, while encouraging the aggressor, Armenia.

The OSCE Minsk Group, established to resolve the conflict, monopolized the issue, while its co-chairs paralyzed its work. Their activities were aimed at freezing the conflict.

In July and August 2020, Armenia committed two military provocations that resulted in the deaths of Azerbaijani servicemen. The patience of the Azerbaijani people ran out, and the time for accountability had come.

The 2020 Patriotic War lasted 44 days. During this period, Azerbaijan drove the Armenian occupiers from the occupied territories and liberated more than 300 cities and villages on the battlefield. On November 10, 2020, Armenia signed an act of capitulation. The fighting stopped, but part of Azerbaijan"s territory remained under occupation.

For three years, Azerbaijan sought to resolve the issue of fully restoring its sovereignty through peaceful means. However, Armenia used the ceasefire as an opportunity to rebuild its military forces and, with the help of its new patrons in the West, attack Azerbaijan once again. That is precisely what happened in September 2023, when the "Iron Fist" of the Azerbaijani soldier spoke once more.

In less than 24 hours, Armenia's occupying army in Garabagh was completely routed. Azerbaijan fully restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity, putting an end to separatism. The leaders of the separatists, war criminals and child killers were brought to justice in Azerbaijan.

In terms of both its essence and form, this was an analogue of the Nuremberg Tribunal. However, this time, Armenian fascists sat in the dock. Those who once threatened us, saying they would come in tanks, occupy Baku and drink tea here, are now drinking Azerbaijani tea in our prisons. Meanwhile, their tanks are on display at the Military Trophy Park. Incidentally, to fully understand the essence and nature of the occupation, as well as the historic Victory of the Azerbaijani people, our guests can visit Victory Park, the Victory Museum and the Military Trophy Park.

I have dwelt on this issue at length because it has global significance. Until mechanisms are developed to ensure the implementation of decisions and resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and other international organizations, wars and conflicts will continue, and new ones will emerge.

Had sanctions been imposed on Armenia in a timely manner for its occupation, genocide and ethnic cleansing, Azerbaijan would not have been compelled to break the back of Armenian fascism on the battlefield. The aggressor's impunity only further magnified the scale of its brazenness.

War was not our choice. Armenia forced us into war. Its supporting patrons apparently did not believe that Azerbaijan would restore its sovereignty and uphold international law by force. But they were all mistaken. They evidently did not understand the character of our proud, freedom-loving people, who remain true to their traditions and moral values.

We won the war and expelled the occupiers from our lands. However, despite 30 years of suffering, genocide and the destruction of our cities and villages, we did not take revenge on them. We took our revenge on the battlefield and offered peace to Armenia. Here, too, our people once again demonstrated their moral qualities. We did not strike a blow against those who had already been defeated. We did not stoop to the level of the barbarians and child killers who caused so much suffering to our people. We offered peace, and we have been living in peace for a little over a year. This peace remains fragile and must be protected and strengthened.

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen,

During its two-year chairmanship of CICA, Azerbaijan gave priority to strengthening the organization and actively promoted cooperation in transport, connectivity, digitalization, environmental protection, tourism, education, science and other fields.

As a result of our various initiatives, implemented with the unanimous support of all member states, CICA is now stronger both institutionally and legally. Its membership has expanded, and its capacity to foster dialogue and interaction, promote security and economic prosperity, and enhance mutual understanding across its geographic area has been significantly strengthened.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my gratitude to all member states for supporting the proposal to extend Azerbaijan"s chairmanship of CICA for another two years.

Thank you for your attention.

x x x

Officials from other member states then delivered their remarks.

12:30

The 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is underway in Baku.

According to Report, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed the heads of state and government attending the event.

The head of state addressed the Summit.

12:11

The 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is underway in Baku.

According to Report, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed the heads of state and government attending the event.

The head of state is addressing the Summit.

12:02

The 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is underway in Baku.

According to Report, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed the heads of state and government attending the event.

11:33

The 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) is being held in Baku.

According to Report, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is welcoming the heads of state and government attending the event.