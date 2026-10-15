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    Papuashvili: Foreign funding transparency protects democracy and sovereignty

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 22:22
    Papuashvili: Foreign funding transparency protects democracy and sovereignty

    Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili has called for the development of an international standard based on the principles of sovereignty, transparency and accountability to regulate foreign interference and foreign funding.

    According to Report's Georgian bureau, Papuashvili made the remarks while addressing the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament of Council of Europe member states in Rome.

    Papuashvili said covert foreign financing poses serious risks to democracy and state sovereignty. He argued that ensuring transparency over sources of foreign funding does not constitute a departure from democratic values, but rather serves as a means of protecting them.

    The parliament speaker said disinformation, cyberattacks, covert financing and foreign interference are mutually reinforcing hybrid threats.

    Referring to elections held in Georgia two years ago, he said what he described as unfounded allegations of electoral violations had deepened polarization in society and were aimed at undermining public confidence in the electoral process.

    Papuashvili noted that a number of countries, including Australia, Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States, have tightened legislation concerning foreign funding and transparency.

    He said states should have information about financing and influence entering their political space and should ensure accountability in this area.

    "The time has come to create an international standard that respects sovereignty, ensures transparency of foreign interference and financing, and is based on the principles of accountability and consent," he said.

    Shalva Papuashvili Georgia
    Papuaşvili: Gizli xarici maliyyələşdirmə demokratiya və dövlət suverenliyi üçün ciddi risklər yaradır
    Шалва Папуашвили предупредил об угрозах скрытого иностранного финансирования
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