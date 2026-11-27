Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss joint projects
Foreign policy
- 27 November, 2026
- 23:46
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Azerbaijan's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Georgia, Faig Guliyev, has met with Marneuli Mayor Daur Ismailov.
According to Report's Georgian bureau, the meeting focused on future plans to further strengthen bilateral ties and joint projects to be implemented in Marneuli Municipality.
The sides also exchanged views on the longstanding strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as their existing high-level political and economic relations.
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