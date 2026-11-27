Saudi-led coalition strikes Houthi facilities in Sanaa
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- 27 November, 2026
- 23:56
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Forces of the Saudi-led coalition have carried out airstrikes on production facilities belonging to Yemen's Houthi rebel movement, Ansar Allah, in Sanaa.
According to Report, the coalition's official spokesperson, Turki al-Maliki, shared footage of the strikes on social media platform X.
According to the information, the operation was conducted on November 26.
The footage shows several sites within an industrial complex being hit, followed by explosions and plumes of smoke.
No information has been provided on the extent of the damage or the number of rebels neutralised.
Səudiyyə Ərəbistanının rəhbərlik etdiyi koalisiya Sənada husilərin obyektlərinə zərbələr endirib
Коалиция во главе с Саудовской Аравией нанесла удары по объектам хуситов в Сане
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