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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has commented on the events that took place during the match between Beşiktaş and Hapoel in Batumi, Georgia.

According to Report's local bureau, the prime minister said police had maintained public order amid provocations and done everything possible to prevent incidents.

"There were serious provocations. Every police officer deserves special thanks," Kobakhidze said.

He noted that the overwhelming majority of fans who travelled from Türkiye had accepted the Georgian side's proposal.

The prime minister stressed that Türkiye had been given a unique opportunity to host the match in Georgia, describing this as a reflection of the friendly relations between Georgia and Türkiye.

Kobakhidze also criticized those attempting to use the incident for political purposes and called on Georgian radicals to refrain from making provocative statements.