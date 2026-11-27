The UK's largest gas storage facility, Rough, is facing closure after the British government refused to provide support to energy company Centrica, which owns the site.

According to The Daily Telegraph, cited by Report, Centrica executives have warned that the facility could close and hundreds of jobs could be lost in the coming months. The company is reportedly seeking urgent talks with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham to save the unprofitable facility, which plays an important role in ensuring national energy security.

According to the publication, Centrica has proposed that the government fund £2 billion ($2.6 billion) in investment in Rough. The company is prepared to make the initial investment itself but hopes to recover the costs through targeted levies added to household electricity bills. Centrica said that under the current circumstances, it does not intend to apply for a new operating licence for the facility, which accounts for around half of the UK's total gas storage capacity. Its current licence expires in April 2027.

The Rough gas storage facility, which had been out of operation since 2017, partially resumed operations in autumn 2022 amid the UK's energy crisis. Located in the southern North Sea, the facility first opened in 1985. It has a storage capacity of up to 1.6 billion cubic metres of gas.