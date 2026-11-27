The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is a successful example of regional cooperation, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Tamar Ioseliani said at the UK-Central Asia-South Caucasus Infrastructure Finance Forum in London.

According to Report's Georgian bureau, she said that following the modernization of the project, its annual freight capacity had increased from 1 million to 5 million tonnes.

"Our common goal is to ensure that the Middle Corridor operates as a single, integrated transport system. We are already taking concrete practical steps in this direction: joint multimodal transport services have been established, and we are working to introduce a unified tariff approach, synchronize rail and maritime transport, simplify border crossing procedures and implement compatible digital systems," the deputy minister said.

She recalled that, according to the latest World Bank report, freight traffic along the Middle Corridor could quadruple by 2040 compared to 2023, while transit times could be reduced by two-thirds.

Ioseliani noted that the Middle Corridor's long-term economic value lies in attracting new investment, developing industry, generating additional economic value and expanding opportunities for local businesses to access new markets.

"Our policy is based on investing in infrastructure in anticipation of growing demand. By 2032, we plan to invest around $7 billion in developing Georgia's transport infrastructure," the deputy minister said.

She also highlighted the Anaklia deep-sea port project, which, in her view, is of strategic importance not only to Georgia but to the entire region, particularly in the context of the Middle Corridor.